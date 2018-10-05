English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CMs, Top Bureaucrats to Participate in 10-day Yajna for PM Modi's Win in 2019
The leaders will be joined by seers and saints to “invoke heavenly forces” for PM Modi to become the prime minister again
Image for representation.(Reuters)
New Delhi: Over a dozen chief ministers, governors and top bureaucrats are likely to participate in a 10-day yajna to pray for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s win in the Lok Sabha elections next year.
The leaders will be joined by seers and saints to “invoke heavenly forces” for PM Modi to become the prime minister again. Mathura-based Modi Charitable Trust is organising the yajna.
“This Yajna will be one of its kinds as along with saints and seers from all over the country. Around half a dozen chief ministers of different states, senior bureaucrats, cabinet ministers and administrative officers will be attending the Yajna,” said claimed Pawan Panday, chairman of Modi Trust.
The ceremony will commence from October 10 on the banks of Yamuna in Mathura, Panday said. He said that this ‘Satchandi Mahayajna’ is aimed at “inducing massive energy through lakhs of earthen lamps and chanting of mantras.”
The preparations have begun for the yajna, which will be inaugurated on October 10.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
