CMSS Delhi Recruitment 2018 for Pharmacist Posts, Apply Before 29th June 2018

CMSS Delhi Recruitment 2018 for the post of Pharmacist has begun on the official website of Central Medical Services Society, Delhi - cmss.gov.in CMSS Delhi aims to recruit candidates on Contractual Basis under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 29th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.cmss.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Advertisement for the post of Pharmacist for 11 locations’ under ‘News and Announcements’ on the right side of home pageStep 3 – a PDF File will displayStep 4 – Download the application form and take a print of the formStep 5 – Fill in the prescribed format of application formStep 6 – Send the Hardcopy of the application form along with other required documents to the below mentioned address:General Manager (Administration), Central Medical Services Society, Annexe Building 1, Red Cross Road, New Delhi - 110001The applicant must possess D. Pharma/ B. Pharma degree from a reputed University / Institute recognized by the Pharmacy Council of India with minimum 8 years of experience in a Pharmaceutical store.The age of the applicant must be below 45 years as on the last date of application.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.40,000/-The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written test followed by Document Verification.Locations of Warehouses of CMSS (State and City):Tripura – AgartalaTamilnadu – ChennaiAssam – GuwahatiOdisha – JajpurWest Bengal – KolkataUttar Pradesh – LucknowMaharashtra – MumbaiBihar – PatnaJharkhand – RanchiUttarakhand – SrinagarKerala - Trivandrum