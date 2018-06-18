GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CMSS Delhi Recruitment 2018 for Pharmacist Posts, Apply Before 29th June 2018

CMSS Delhi Recruitment 2018 for the post of Pharmacist has begun on the official website of Central Medical Services Society, Delhi.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 18, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CMSS Delhi Recruitment 2018 for Pharmacist Posts, Apply Before 29th June 2018
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
CMSS Delhi Recruitment 2018 for the post of Pharmacist has begun on the official website of Central Medical Services Society, Delhi - cmss.gov.in.

CMSS Delhi aims to recruit candidates on Contractual Basis under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 29th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for CMSS Delhi Recruitment 2018 for Pharmacist Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.cmss.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Advertisement for the post of Pharmacist for 11 locations’ under ‘News and Announcements’ on the right side of home page
Step 3 – a PDF File will display
Step 4 – Download the application form and take a print of the form
Step 5 – Fill in the prescribed format of application form
Step 6 – Send the Hardcopy of the application form along with other required documents to the below mentioned address:
General Manager (Administration), Central Medical Services Society, Annexe Building 1, Red Cross Road, New Delhi - 110001

Direct Link - http://www.cmss.gov.in/sites/default/files/Advertisement%2C%20Recruitment%20Rules%20and%20Application%20form%20for%20the%20post%20of%20Pharmacists_0.pdf

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess D. Pharma/ B. Pharma degree from a reputed University / Institute recognized by the Pharmacy Council of India with minimum 8 years of experience in a Pharmaceutical store.

Age Limit:
The age of the applicant must be below 45 years as on the last date of application.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.40,000/-

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written test followed by Document Verification.

Locations of Warehouses of CMSS (State and City):
Tripura – Agartala
Tamilnadu – Chennai
Assam – Guwahati
Odisha – Jajpur
West Bengal – Kolkata
Uttar Pradesh – Lucknow
Maharashtra – Mumbai
Bihar – Patna
Jharkhand – Ranchi
Uttarakhand – Srinagar
Kerala - Trivandrum

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Recommended For You