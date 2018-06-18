English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CMSS Delhi Recruitment 2018 for Pharmacist Posts, Apply Before 29th June 2018
CMSS Delhi Recruitment 2018 for the post of Pharmacist has begun on the official website of Central Medical Services Society, Delhi.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
CMSS Delhi Recruitment 2018 for the post of Pharmacist has begun on the official website of Central Medical Services Society, Delhi - cmss.gov.in.
CMSS Delhi aims to recruit candidates on Contractual Basis under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 29th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for CMSS Delhi Recruitment 2018 for Pharmacist Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.cmss.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Advertisement for the post of Pharmacist for 11 locations’ under ‘News and Announcements’ on the right side of home page
Step 3 – a PDF File will display
Step 4 – Download the application form and take a print of the form
Step 5 – Fill in the prescribed format of application form
Step 6 – Send the Hardcopy of the application form along with other required documents to the below mentioned address:
General Manager (Administration), Central Medical Services Society, Annexe Building 1, Red Cross Road, New Delhi - 110001
Direct Link - http://www.cmss.gov.in/sites/default/files/Advertisement%2C%20Recruitment%20Rules%20and%20Application%20form%20for%20the%20post%20of%20Pharmacists_0.pdf
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess D. Pharma/ B. Pharma degree from a reputed University / Institute recognized by the Pharmacy Council of India with minimum 8 years of experience in a Pharmaceutical store.
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant must be below 45 years as on the last date of application.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.40,000/-
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written test followed by Document Verification.
Locations of Warehouses of CMSS (State and City):
Tripura – Agartala
Tamilnadu – Chennai
Assam – Guwahati
Odisha – Jajpur
West Bengal – Kolkata
Uttar Pradesh – Lucknow
Maharashtra – Mumbai
Bihar – Patna
Jharkhand – Ranchi
Uttarakhand – Srinagar
Kerala - Trivandrum
