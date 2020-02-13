CNBC-TV18 Dominates Budget Day With All-India Viewership of 75.1%

CNBC TV18 stole the show on budget day, beating all English news channels on February 1 by garnering maximum viewership of 468 (Imp’000)*. Having dominated the business news genre for two decades, CNBC-TV18 left no stone unturned in delivering top-quality content via its extensive, exclusive and unmatched coverage on budget day.

“Union Budget is the most important event for our channel and also our viewers. We strive to deliver unmatched coverage, analysis, and opinions to our viewers and have maintained this tradition for two decades now. What we have achieved this Budget, with regards to viewership figures is remarkable and one to be proud of especially at a time when the political scenario of the country has given a fillip to general news viewership. Not only are we a leader in just business news space, but our viewership on budget day is higher than the combined viewership of all English General News channels like Times Now and Republic**,” Basant Dhawan CEO, English & Business News Cluster, Network18.

As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her first full year budget, CNBC-TV18 provided content and information via an integrated newsroom comprising CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz, CNBC Bajar and www.cnbctv18.com with utmost authenticity and perspectives from market experts.

The Finance Minister gave the first interview on Budget to CNBC-TV18 which saw a remarkable share of 100%***

