VD Savarkar is a polarising figure who intrudes contemporary political narratives in a way very few characters of the past do, said author and historian Dr Vikram Sampath on Tuesday during the CNN-News18 Townhall in Bengaluru.

“I think in the whole political slugfest, his legacy gets mired," he said during the session ‘Is History Being Weaponised In Karnataka’.

Is history being weaponised in Karnataka?Savarkar is a polarising figure, intrudes contemporary political narratives in a way very few characters of the past do. I think the legacy gets mired: Historian Dr. Vikram Sampath (@vikramsampath) to @AnchorAnandN at #CNNNews18TownHall pic.twitter.com/gqbZofPkm2 — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 7, 2023

Congress spews a lot of venom against #Savarakar, but Indira Gandhi had a very glowing tribute for him: Author & historian Dr. Vikram Sampath (@vikramsampath) to @AnchorAnandN at #CNNNews18TownHall pic.twitter.com/u0czfKIpOQ— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 7, 2023

Savarkar has become this contested figure who is invoked for political gains by both his proponents and opponents without trying to understand him, said Sampath.

He pointed out that the Congress “spews a lot of venom" against Savarakar, but Indira Gandhi had a very glowing tribute for him.

“There is a serious lack of understanding of Savarkar’s legacy," Sampath said.

Election rallies have Savarkar as a subject, election manifestos are around whether Bharat Ratna will be given to him or not, he said.

The historian also spoke on the recurring controversy over Tipu Sultan in Karnataka.

#CNNNews18TownHall | I have no problem if people celebrate #TipuSultan. But when you're doing it on taxpayer's money, given the atrocities he committed, it is really stretching the appeasement politics: Author & historian Dr. Vikram Sampath (@vikramsampath) to @AnchorAnandN pic.twitter.com/NcG4dZdzav— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 7, 2023

The social report card of a ruler is very important when you are assessing their legacy, he said.

“I have no problem if people celebrate Tipu Sultan. But when you’re doing it on taxpayers’ money, given the atrocities he committed of which communities have a living memory, it is really stretching the appeasement politics," he said.

Read all the Latest India News here