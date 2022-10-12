CNN-News18 Indian of The Year 2022 LIVE Updates: Iconic Personalities from the World of Ent, Sports, Climate Among Others to be Honoured Today

Read more

On a star-studded and glitzy evening today, we all will witness the ultimate recognition of the finest talents who have contributed to the country through categories such as sports, entertainment, startups, social change, and climate.

The ceremony will be attended by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Chief Guest. The event will also be attended by celebrated personalities like Sania Mirza and Sonu Sood. Renowned folk and sufi singer Mame Khan will set the stage on fire.

Here is the list of the several personalities nominated from across the five categories for this year’s awards:

Social Change: Asha Workers, Dr Shankare Gowda, Hemkunt Foundation, Raju Kendre, Tajamul Islam

Climate Warrior: Jadav Payeng, Jamuna Tudu, Marimuthu Yoganathan, Prasiddhi Singh, Sumaira Abdulali

Entertainment: Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Team RRR, and Vivek Agnihotri

Sports: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Lakshya Sen, Neeraj Chopra, Nikhat Zareen, R Praggnanandhaa

Startups: Falguni Nayar (Nykaa), Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari (PhysicsWallah), Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy), The Kamath Brothers (Zerodha), Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas (Zoho)

Sharing his thoughts on this ceremony of global repute, Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18, had said, “Indian of the Year has amassed national and global acclaim because of the domains it has been exploring and the stalwarts it has been recognising since its inception. It delights me to state that we are building upon our legacy and adding new categories to chart the all-encompassing advancement of India in the global arena. Underscoring Indian excellence across six categories, we look forward to a ceremony full of brilliance this time.”

“CNN-News18 has always provided a stellar repertoire of content across all formats. Distinguishing news over noise, we have aided our viewers with exhaustive information and perspectives,” said Smriti Mehra, CEO – Business Cluster, Network18. “Celebrating the stint of being the No. 1 English General News Channel, we take great pride in our marquee property Indian of the Year. We wish all the very best to our esteemed nominees.”

Now all eyes are on who will be the awarded as the Indian of the Year 2022 in the sports, entertainment, politics, startups, social change, and climate categories.

Over the years, the award recipients have included the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketer Virat Kohli, Indian women’s cricket team, NGO stop acid attacks, chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand, music composer AR Rahman, former PM Manmohan Singh, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, boxer-politician MC Mary Kom, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022 has RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group as the Presenting Partner and Reliance Industries as the Co-Presenting Partner.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here