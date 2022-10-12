CNN-News18 Indian of The Year 2022: TN Bus Conductor, Marimuthu Yoganathan, Wins Climate Warrior Award

Eco activist Marimuthu Yoganathan, known for planting over 3 lakh saplings in the last 37 years using his own money, was announced as CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022 Award for Climate Warrior category by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday.

The nominees for the Climate Warrior category were: Jadav Payeng, Jamuna Tudu, Marimuthu Yoganathan, Prasiddhi Singh and Sumaira Abdulali. Climate Warrior is a new category that has been added this year to honour individuals who are working on impactful and sustainable change.

Yoganathan, a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus conductor, is popularly known as the ‘Tree Man of Tamil Nadu’ for distributing saplings for free to passengers travelling in his bus. He has also visited countless schools, colleges and industries to raise awareness about protecting the environment.

He was awarded the “Eco Warrior” award by Vice-President Mohammed Hamid Ansari in 2008 and the Earth Matters Foundation award from Mike Pandey in the same year.

In 2010, he has also received the ‘Unsung Hero’ award from actor John Abraham and filmmaker Mike Pandey in a function by US-based footwear major Timberland for his outstanding work in planting 50,000 saplings across the city and spreading environment awareness among the students.

The Tamil Nadu government has also conferred on him the title ‘Suttru Suzhal Seyal Veerar’ (Eco Warrior).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in the 75th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in 2021 hailed Marimuthu Yoganathan’s efforts in raising environmental awareness. “Yoganathanji while issuing tickets to the passengers of his bus also gives a sapling free of cost. In this way, Yoganathanji has got planted of innumerable trees! Yoganathanji has been spending a big chunk of his salary towards this work,” he had said.

“Now after listening to this story, who as a citizen will not appreciate the work of Marimuthu Yoganathan? I heartily congratulate his efforts, for his inspirational work,” Modi had said.

