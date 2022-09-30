CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022 to Honour Achievements of Iconic Indians

CNN-News18, India’s No.1 English news channel, has returned with its flagship initiative CNN-News 18 Indian of the Year (IOTY) 2022 to felicitate the achievements of Indians who have brought pride to the country through their grit and determination.

After a Covid-induced hiatus, the initiative will witness the ultimate recognition of India’s finest talent. The 12th edition of this marquee property will cherish and celebrate outstanding Indians who have represented their nation in five categories — sports, entertainment, politics, start-ups, social change and climate warrior.

Rising from the pandemic, the flagship initiative has added the category of ‘climate warriors’ to stress the importance of climate change.

Like every edition, well-deserving personalities in the categories have been nominated for the awards this year.

A look at the nominees:

• Sports: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Lakshya Sen, Neeraj Chopra, Nikhat Zareen, R Praggnanandhaa

• Entertainment: Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Team RRR, Vivek Agnihotri

• Start-ups: Falguni Nayar (Nykaa), Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari (PhysicsWallah), Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy), The Kamath Brothers (Zerodha), Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas (Zoho)

• Social Change: Asha Workers, Dr Shankare Gowda, Hemkunt Foundation, Raju Kendre, Tajamul Islam

• Climate Warrior: Jadav Payeng, Jamuna Tudu, Marimuthu Yoganathan, Prasiddhi Singh, Sumaira Abdulali

You can vote for your favourite nominees at www.indianoftheyear.com. Voting closes on October 2, 2022.

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is the Presenting Partner for CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022, while Reliance Industries is the Co-Presenting Partner.

Be a part of this amalgamation of excellent Indian game-changers with Indian of the Year (IOTY) 2022, exclusively on CNN-News18 to find out who all win these coveted awards.

