CNN-News18 IOTY 2022 | 'Give Voice to Women Who Lost Identity': Kulsum Shadab Wahab Wins Special Mention Award

Hothur Foundation executive director Kulsum Shadab Wahab who has been striving to create a safe space for women in society won the ‘CNN-News18 Indian of the Year’ award on Wednesday in the ‘Special Mention’ category.

Wahab, an award-winning humanitarian, works at the grassroots level with acid attack survivors in India and champions the skin banking campaign for them.

“I give voice to women who had lost their identity,” she said after receiving the honour. “These are women who had never stepped out of their homes, and who did not have a life.”

And it wasn’t just acid attack survivors, she said. “It was burn survivors, domestic violence survivors. So different women who had been suffering different kinds of trauma. And we thought we should empower them, so we started an empowerment project called Ara Lumiere, which is a global fashion brand now.”

This is a group of women, said Wahab, who had been traumatised and who had lost their identity.

“And now they make the most beautiful head couture and garments. And it’s been showcasing at Milan Fashion Week with brands like Prada and Gucci. And I’ve just returned from Milan where they’ve received a big award on such a platform,” she added.

