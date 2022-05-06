CNN-News18 Quashes Competition to Become India’s No.1 English News Channel

CNN-News18 has become the number one English news channel in India, racing ahead of Times Now and Republic, with a 26.3% market share in the India urban+rural (AB15+ segment).

As per the BARC data for week 14-17, 2022, Republic TV lost its dominant position and is now at number three, behind Times Now and CNN-News18.

In the Prime-Time segment (2+ [Mon-Friday] 1800-2300 hrs), the channel has garnered 40.2% viewership share, as compared to 25% of Republic and 20.2% of Times Now.

The Numbers Say It All!CNN News18 is the No.1 News Channel Thank You Viewers! pic.twitter.com/z3etN4k0kJ — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 6, 2022

Commenting on the channel’s achievement, Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18, said “I want to thank our viewers who have reposed immense faith in CNN-News18’s programming and in our journalism."

“We have always believed in keeping it classy, that you don’t have to shout from the rooftops. That is reflected in our choice of stories and programming formats. CNN-News18 has to be the youngest newsroom in the country. We are reflective of a new, young India which is not shy of asserting itself. We are a young and dynamic team, and we are just getting started," he added.

Smriti Mehra, CEO, Business News, Network18 Group, said, “The channel has managed to clinch the top position with its philosophy of bringing news which is rational and thought-provoking without any jingoism. A slew of new shows launched, such as ‘Bits To Billion – The Unicorn Story’ focusing on the inspirational stories of the Unicorns, ‘Plain Speak’, which brings out the hard facts of the most talked-about news story and ‘A Billion New Ideas’ highlighting the power of the Ideas, Innovations and Intentions have put the channel firmly at the top.”

The channel has been steadily gaining viewership on the back of added focus on programming, along with broad-basing content to all geographies across the country.

On the marketing front, CNN-News18 chose to put its voice and might behind campaigns that reflected the mood of the nation with a sense of responsibility towards the society.

Some of the noteworthy campaigns were #DontShowMeYourFace encouraging people to continue wearing masks during the pandemic and honouring the doctors for their relentless services during the pandemic with the campaign #ExtraordinaryAmongUs to name a few.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.