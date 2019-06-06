CNN-News18 Reaffirms Its Position as India’s No.1 English News Channel

CNN-News18 has reaffirmed its position as India’s No.1 English news channel. The latest all-India BARC data shows CNN-News18 dominating every single viewer metric, from urban to rural to megacities.

The flagship English TV channel of Network18 Group smashed viewership records, capturing 39.2% of the market share (Week 22, NCCS All 2+, all days, all India) in all data cuts that matter to both viewers as well as advertisers — from urban markets to six metros to the core target group of AB Male 22+, CNN-News18 has aced it in each viewership category.

The channel was way ahead of competition as Republic TV (27.5%) lagged behind by 12% and Times Now (18.6%) could manage less than half of CNN-News18’s market share. In fact, Times Now and India Today put together had a combined market share that did not match CNN-News18's 39.2% share.

The channel has seen viewership spikes all through the election season, from Phase 2 to Phase 7 and most importantly on counting day. On May 23, CNN-News18 had leadership position in both morning counting hours as well as the evening prime time. CNN-News18 and News18.com lined up special programming initiatives to keep viewers apprised of the latest trends and major developments through the elections.

Network18 was the only news group in the country to have covered each and every counting centre in the country, making its election coverage the fastest and most reliable. An Election Hub was set up in Hyderabad wherein live inputs from every counting centre were processed real time, reflecting on millions of television and mobile screens across the country.

In line with the legacy of bringing innovation in programming, CNN-News18 deployed the ‘Magic Wall’ — an analytical tool that uses artificial intelligence for election programming and result presentation. Powered by constituency-level research by an award-winning team of reporters and editors, this tool produced accurate data, helping in comparative analysis of trends vis-à-vis previous election results, winning and losing candidates, their margins, giant-killers and percentages.

Bringing a seamless blend of technology and creativity, CNN-News18 extensively utilised augmented and virtual reality technology to provide appealing and enhanced coverage.