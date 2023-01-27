CHANGE LANGUAGE
CNN-News18 Records More Market Share Than Times Now and Republic TV Combined

News18.com

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 14:06 IST

New Delhi, India

CNN-News18 recorded a market share of 42.7% in the third week of January, while Republic TV and Times Now recorded 23.4% and 18.3%, respectively.

In a reflection of the viewers’ growing trust in CNN-News18, the channel recorded a market share of 42.7% in the third week of January, more than the combined market shares of competitors Republic TV and Times Now.

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) figures showed that while Republic TV recorded a market share of 23.4%, Times Now recorded 18.3%. Mirror Now followed at 11.1% and India Today Television came next at 4.4%.

CNN-News18 leading the market share is a testimony that audience prefer news over noise. Its unbiased reporting and coverage of all point of views has established new benchmarks in the news broadcasting sector.

The channel’s viewership has gained viewership steadily because of the added focus on programming, along with broad-basing content to all geographies across the country.

Taking to Twitter, CNN-News18 Managing Editor thanked loyal viewers for continued support.

“Wouldn’t have been possible without the support of each one of our loyal viewers. Thank you…” he said.

first published:January 27, 2023, 14:05 IST
last updated:January 27, 2023, 14:06 IST
