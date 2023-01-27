In a reflection of the viewers’ growing trust in CNN-News18, the channel recorded a market share of 42.7% in the third week of January, more than the combined market shares of competitors Republic TV and Times Now.

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) figures showed that while Republic TV recorded a market share of 23.4%, Times Now recorded 18.3%. Mirror Now followed at 11.1% and India Today Television came next at 4.4%.

CNN-News18 beats all its competitors to remain on the top slot for 40th week! Keep watching #News18 - your only destination for news#CNNNews18 #CNNNews18Number1 pic.twitter.com/fMgUL2hDDj — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 27, 2023

CNN-News18 leading the market share is a testimony that audience prefer news over noise. Its unbiased reporting and coverage of all point of views has established new benchmarks in the news broadcasting sector.

CNN-News18 smashes its competition to be your top choice for news! We are people's channel. We are your channel #CNNCNews18 #News18 #CNNNews18Number1 pic.twitter.com/9OSq0FbhYy — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 27, 2023

The channel’s viewership has gained viewership steadily because of the added focus on programming, along with broad-basing content to all geographies across the country.

Taking to Twitter, CNN-News18 Managing Editor thanked loyal viewers for continued support.

This week @CNNnews18 is more than its two nearest rivals put together. Wouldn't have been possible without the support of each one of our loyal viewers. Thank you 🙏 Quality matters. Content wins. 👏📺 pic.twitter.com/slgJzOLMdg — Zakka Jacob (@Zakka_Jacob) January 27, 2023

