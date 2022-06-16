CNN-News18 Town Hall: On June 18, Watch Top Ministers Discuss 8 Yrs of Modi Govt on One Platform

India’s most trusted news team is all set to kick-start a one-of-its-kind event, the CNN-News18 Town Hall, from June 18, which is envisaged as a platform for policy makers, opinion leaders and prominent voices to engage in meaningful conversations.

The first Town Hall on Saturday, featuring External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani and Union Minister I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur, will feature discussions and analysis on the completion of eight years of the Narendra Modi government and how the governance paradigm has changed.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance completed eight years in power on May 26, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the tenure has been dedicated to the country’s balanced development, social justice and social security.

Addressing BJP’s national office-bearers on the achievement, PM Modi had said: “These eight years have been of resolutions and accomplishments. These eight years have been committed to service, good governance and welfare of the poor.”

The essence of ‘CNN-News18 Town Hall’ is to decode the most relevant and topical issues that are shaping India. These events are stated to be one-of-its-kind where not only will the quality of conversations be highly enriching for consumers, but it will also establish CNN-News18 as a thought leader and pioneer in the knowledge economy.

The town hall events will take place once every quarter, focusing on the quality of conversations and building a unique platform for the channel to engage with its audiences on ground. It is an extension of CNN-News18’s journalism, producing thoughtful and news-making exchanges that audiences won’t hear anywhere else.

