CNN-News18 Townhall | Bengaluru Is Badly Managed, Too Big for One Mayor: Mohandas Pai
1-MIN READ

CNN-News18 Townhall | Bengaluru Is Badly Managed, Too Big for One Mayor: Mohandas Pai

Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 22:16 IST

Bengaluru, India

Mohandas Pai was speaking during the discussion on the topic ‘How to make elected Netas prioritize Bangalore's infrastructure?’ (FIle pic/Reuters)

Mohandas Pai was speaking during the discussion on the topic 'How to make elected Netas prioritize Bangalore's infrastructure?' (FIle pic/Reuters)

Today's puddle is tomorrow's pothole, said V Ravichandar, honorary director of Bangalore International Centre, during the discussion

At CNN-News18’s Bengaluru Townhall on Tuesday, Padma Shri awardee TV Mohandas Pai, who is the chairman of Aarin Capital Partners, elaborated on the various problems faced by residents of Karnataka’s capital on a daily basis.

“We need 500 km of metro, 10,000 electric vehicles, public transportation, and footpaths; we don’t have that," he said during the discussion on the topic ‘How to make elected Netas prioritize Bangalore’s infrastructure?’ Along with him on the panel was the honorary director of Bangalore International Centre, V Ravichandar.

“Today’s puddle is tomorrow’s pothole. It’s tragic, but we are quite insensitive to what human lives matter," said Ravichandar.

Bengaluru is too big to be managed by one mayor, said Pai.

“We had 200 ward councilors, out of which 108 were real estate brokers, and they are very corrupt," he said. “Bengaluru is badly managed, we need improvement in governance."

Speaking about the civic and transport issues in the city, Ravichandar said that the only to come back is by embracing public transport in a very big way: metro, buses, and also walking.

“The moment you suggest five corporations, the system turns back and says, ‘Oh! you’re splitting Bangalore’," said Ravichandar.

