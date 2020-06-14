INDIA

Co-founder and MD of Qyuki Digital Media Samir Bangara Dies in Road Accident

News of his demise was shared on Twitter by music composer Vishal Dadlani, who mourned his 'good friend' who had helped many people build their careers.

  • Last Updated: June 14, 2020, 10:14 PM IST
Managing Director and co-founder of Qyuki Digital Media -- an artist-focused network -- Samir Bangara died in a road accident on Sunday.

Various prominent personalities mourned the loss on Twitter, including singer-songwriter Armaan Malik.

Music composer Salim Merchant also expressed his loss.

Actor Arshad Warsi wrote, "A very nice man Samir Bangara passed away in a road accident this morning & later in the day it was Sushant..."

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday.

Before Qyuki (co-founded by AR Rahman and Shekhar Kapur), Bangara was the Managing Director (Digital) of DisneyUTV.

