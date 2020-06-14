Co-founder and MD of Qyuki Digital Media Samir Bangara Dies in Road Accident

Managing Director and co-founder of Qyuki Digital Media -- an artist-focused network -- Samir Bangara died in a road accident on Sunday.

News of his demise was shared on Twitter by music composer Vishal Dadlani, who mourned his "good friend" who had helped many people build their careers.

Just heard that @samirbangara is no more. Horrible, heartbreaking news. Man's been a friend for a long time. Such a good guy, so straight-up. Helped so many people build careers out of nothing! His legacy will remain.



Much love & strength to the family. 🙏🏼



2020, enough please! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 14, 2020

Various prominent personalities mourned the loss on Twitter, including singer-songwriter Armaan Malik.

Really very sad to wake up to the news that @samirbangara is no more. He was a great guy with a drive and passion like no other. Shocking and heartbreaking. Sincere condolences, strength and prayers to his immediate family & the @MyQyuki family... — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 14, 2020

Music composer Salim Merchant also expressed his loss.

I lost my brother Samir Bangara this morning in an accident. I really can’t believe this.. we spoke yesterday & he’s gone today. @samirbangara



I’m heartbroken & speechless ..@MyQyuki — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) June 14, 2020

Actor Arshad Warsi wrote, "A very nice man Samir Bangara passed away in a road accident this morning & later in the day it was Sushant..."

2020 is a metaphor for perfection and this year has been anything but perfect, so much pain, fear & hardships. A very nice man Samir Bangara passed away in a road accident this morning & later in the day it was Sushant... Just want this year to end. — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 14, 2020

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday.

Before Qyuki (co-founded by AR Rahman and Shekhar Kapur), Bangara was the Managing Director (Digital) of DisneyUTV.

