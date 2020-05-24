Co-passengers Help Woman Deliver Baby On-board UP-bound Shramik Special Train from Bengaluru

A woman on-board a Lucknow-bound ‘Shramik Special’ trainfrom Bengaluru delivered a baby during her two-day journey back home.

A group of daily wagers had reached out to a Forest Service officer asking for help to be accommodated in the train leaving for Lucknow. The officer with the help of the local police managed to arrange tickets for labourers.

However, none of the officers was aware that there was a nine-month pregnant woman among them. "While on-board the woman, named Sangeeta, had contractions and went into labour. As there was no doctor on the train, the other women in the group acted as midwives and helped her deliver a baby girl," the officer said.

It was only when the group was hours away from their destination that they informed the officer.

Once the officer was made aware, she reached out to her colleagues in Uttar Pradesh informing them about the delivery. The Bengaluru police also ensured that Sangeeta be given the right medical attention after de-boarding.

Hemant Nimbalkar, Inspector General of Police and Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration), Bengaluru, applauded the city police for extending medical help to the woman.

He also shared a picture of the mother and child on his Twitter handle.