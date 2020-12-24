Co-passengers of Man Who Died of Covid-19 on United Flight Not Contacted by CDC; 2 Symptomatic

A 69-year-old man had collapsed and then passed away on an United Airlines flight last week has since then been confirmed to carry the SARS-CoV-2. Now, his co-passengers who had given him CPR for over an hour in the air have started confessing that they are getting the symptoms of COVID-19 . Moreover, they say none of them were contacted by the health officials even after it was known that the man was positive.

Isaias Hernandez was on the flight to Los Angeles with around 200 other people on board when he passed out. There were three CPR-trained passengers on the flight who came ahead to save the man. Hernandez’s wife revealed it to the passengers that he might have the coronavirus as they were set to get themselves tested in California. The woman also revealed that Hernandez had lost his senses of taste and smell and was having trouble breathing.

Despite all these warnings, the passengers did not stop helping the man. One of them, EMT Tony Aldapa tweeted later describing how he could not stop helping just because he might have been suffering from the disease.

He said: “Knowing I had the knowledge, training and experience to help out, I could not have sat idly by and watched someone die.” In the same thread, he went on to say that he has “become symptomatic” since and is awaiting the results of his second test. Thereafter he mentioned neither the airline nor the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) had contacted him.

Another passenger Steven Chang, who was captured giving chest compressions to the man, has also said that he has the symptoms. However, his COVID test came back negative, as per a TMZ report. The report states that even after 10 days from the incident none of the passengers who were in close contact of Hernandez were contacted by the CDC. The portal reached out to the health body and enquire about the issue. CDC has made it clear that they will be not contacting individual passengers on the plane. Instead, they said that they have contacted various state and local health departments who will contact the passengers.

According to a Mail Online report, United Airlines has said it was not responsible for “soliciting health advice”. It then confirmed to have given the names of all 179 passengers to the CDC. The portal was also told by the CDC that they have contacted local health departments who will be taking the action forward. It remains unclear so as to why no one has been contacted after so many days.