News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Co-pilot of Dhruv Chopper that Crash Landed in J&K Critical
1-MIN READ

Co-pilot of Dhruv Chopper that Crash Landed in J&K Critical

Representative image.

Representative image.

A pilot was killed after the Indian Army's advanced light helicopter, which was coming from Pathankot, made a crash-landing in Basholi belt. The reason is being investigated.

The condition of the co-pilot of the Dhruv helicopter that crash-landed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district yesterday continues to be critical. A pilot was killed after the Indian Army's advanced light helicopter, which was coming from Pathankot, made a crash-landing in Basholi belt, police had said.

The co-pilot, Captain Anjani Kumar Singh, is still critical, a Northern Command spokesperson said. The mortal remains of Lt Col Rishubh Sharma are shifted to Delhi by service aircraft, accompanied by his wife, five-year-old son and parents who were incidentally at Pathankot on a visit.

"The cremation is at his hometown in Faridabad," the spokesperson said. Officials are investigating into the reason behind the mishap.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...