The Co-WIN platform, the Government of India’s app designed to enable citizens to self-register for the Covid-19 vaccination process, initially will be accessible to healthcare workers alone and will be open to usage for the general public within a month. Besides the COVID warriors, the app will effectively be used by central and state governments to implement the inoculation drive.

The initial accessibility of the Co-WIN app has been limited to the healthcare staff to enable them to provide a database regarding their vaccination and receive information around it, The Times of India reported. Meanwhile, the app has been fed information in bulk for about one crore health workers.

“Co-WIN will be available to the general public in the form of an online website as well as a mobile application within a month,” an official told TOI.

Earlier, the Centre had explained that the Co-WIN app comes with five modules, namely - Administrator module, Registration module, Vaccination module, Beneficiary Acknowledgement module, and Report module - to ensure smooth tracking and registration for COVID-19 vaccine in the country. The mobile app is also an upgraded version of the eVIN (Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network) and it will be available to download for free via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, though its availability details remain unclear. The app may also launch on Jio phones that run on KaiOS.

Citizens who are not frontline health workers can register for the vaccine via the 'Registration Module' (once the app is available). Photo identity will be required for registration. As expected, the admins via the 'Administrator module' will be able to track the information provided by citizens on India. "It will upload bulk data on co-morbidity provided by local authorities or by surveyors," the government had explained last month. Admins will also be responsible for creating sessions, and the respective vaccinators and managers will receive relevant notifications and alerts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination drive at 10.30am on January 16 across 3,006 sites via a video link.

"A dedicated 24x7 call centre – 1075 – has also been established for addressing queries related to the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day,” the government said on Thursday.

The Vaccination module of the Co-Win app will verify the beneficiary details and update vaccination status. The 'Beneficiary Acknowledgement Module' will then send SMS to beneficiaries and also generate QR-based certificates after one gets vaccinated. Lastly, the Report Module will prepare reports of how many vaccine sessions have been conducted, how many people have attended those, how many people have dropped out etc.

Earlier, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan clarified that vaccine will be free for frontline workers. It is not yet clear whether the vaccine for people above 50 years and people with co-morbidities will be free or subsidised.