Co-WIN to Be Made Open Source for All Nations: PM Modi Bats for 'Global Fight' Against Covid | Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the Co-WIN platform was being made open-source, available to any country interested in the technology, while addressing the CoWIN Global Conclave.

About 50 countries had expressed interest in the CoWIN app for their vaccination drive. Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama, and Uganda are among the countries willing to adopt the technology behind the app.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi’s speech at the conclave:

• CoWIN to be Made Open Source | Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Indian civilisation considered the whole world as ‘one family’, a ‘fundamental truth’ fortified amid the pandemic. “That’s why, our technology platform for Covid vaccination - the platform we call CoWIN - is being prepared to be made open-source," he said.

• Sharing Resources With the World | He said the nation has been committed to sharing all experiences, expertise, and resources with the global community in this battle. “Experience shows that no nation, however powerful that nation is, can solve a challenge like this in isolation," Modi said.

• Technology Integral | “Technology is integral to our fight against COVID-19. Luckily, software is one area in which there are no resource constraints. That’s why we made our Covid tracing and tracking App open source as soon as it was technically feasible," the PM added.

• Aarogya Setu App Available for Developers | The PM said that with nearly 200 million users, the ‘Aarogya Setu’ app was a readily available package for developers. Having been used in India, the Prime Minister told the global audience, you can be sure that it has been tested in the real world for speed and scale.

• India’s Digital Approach to Vaccination | The Prime Minister said that given the importance of vaccination, India decided to adopt a completely digital approach while planning its vaccination strategy. “This helps people in proving that they have been vaccinated, expediting the normalcy in the post-pandemic globalized world. A safe, secure, and trustworthy proof helps people to establish when, where, and by whom they have been vaccinated. Digital approach also helps in tracking the usage of vaccination and minimizes the wastage," Modi said.

• Success Story | Modi said the Conclave was the first step towards introducing this platform to the global audience, adding that through CoWin, India has administered 350 million doses of Covid vaccines, including 9 million people in one day, a few days ago. “Vaccinated people do not need to carry around fragile pieces of paper to prove anything. It is all available in digital format," he said, also highlighting the customizability to the software as per the local requirements of the interested countries.

• One Earth, One Health | The PM said he hoped that guided by the approach of ‘One Earth, One Health’, humanity will certainly overcome this pandemic.

