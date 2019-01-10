English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Face Two-ODI Ban for 'Sexist' Remarks on Koffee With Karan
COA chief Vinod Rai has recommended the two-match ban, but a final decision will only be taken once fellow panel member Diana Edulji gives her go-ahead.
Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's comments had caused a social media storm.
New Delhi: Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul are set to pay the price for their controversial comments on women on chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’ with the Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai on Thursday recommending a two-ODI ban for the duo.
However, fellow COA member Diana Edulji has referred the matter to the BCCI's legal cell.
Pandya's comments, slammed as misogynistic and sexist, had drawn a lot of flak from all corners, prompting CoA to issue a show cause notice on Wednesday. The all-rounder, in response, said he was sincerely regretful and would not repeat the behaviour.
When the host of the show asked him why didn't he ask women their name in a club, Pandya responded by saying, "I like to watch and observe how they (women) move. I'm little from the black side so I need to see how they move."
"I am not convinced with Hardik's explanation and I have recommended a two-match ban for both players. However, the final decision will be taken once Diana gives her go ahead," Rai told news agency PTI.
On the show, Pandya had boasted about hooking up with multiple women and also how open he has been about it with his parents.
India are scheduled to start a three-match ODI series against Australia from Saturday.
Rahul, the more restrained of the two in the show hosted by film-maker Karan Johar, has not yet reacted to the social media storm. The two players were given 24 hours to explain themselves by the BCCI.
"Diana has sought legal opinion whether the duo can be banned. So, obviously a decision will be taken once she gives her nod. As far as I am concerned, the comments were crass, in bad taste and unacceptable," Rai said.
It is learnt that Edulji has also sought the opinion of BCCI acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry on the issue.
