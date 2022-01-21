CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coach of Empty Passenger Train Derails at Pune Station; Rail Traffic Unaffected

The rail traffic remained unaffected, officials said. (Image: News18)

An empty train was being moved to the platform from the yard, when one of its coaches derailed during the shunting work in the morning.

A coach of an empty passenger train derailed at Pune railway station in Maharashtra on Friday morning, a railway official said. The incident took place around 9.30 am when the empty train was being moved from the railway yard to the platform, he said. "An empty train was being moved to the platform from the yard, when one of its coaches derailed during the shunting work in the morning," the official said.

The work of restoration was underway, he said, adding that the rail traffic remained unaffected.

first published:January 21, 2022, 16:26 IST