Coach of Himalayan Queen Train Derails Near Panipat After Wheel Jam, Passengers Safe
The accident happened around 7 am near Bhodwal Majri railway station on the Delhi-Ambala route, a GRP official said in Panipat.
Representative Image. (Pic: Reuters/Regis Duvignau)
Panipat: A coach of the Himalayan Queen train, which was on its way from Delhi to Kalka, derailed near Panipat in Haryana on Wednesday morning after one of its wheels got jammed, but no one was injured, Northern Railway officials said.
The train departed from the site without the affected coach 40 minutes after the accident.
"A wheel of the guard coach, which is the last coach, got jammed and as a result the coach derailed. A portion of the track was also damaged after the wheel got jammed. The train continued to be in motion for about 500 metres before the coach derailed," the GRP official said.
Northern Railway officials said no casualty or injury was reported.
The rail traffic on the line was affected for some time. An accident relief train has reached the site. Senior officials of the Northern Railways too have reached there, he said.
The damaged railway tracks were being repaired.
