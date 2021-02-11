Coach of Moving Train Gets Detached Twice in Mumbai; Traffic Hit

A coach of the speeding Bandra Terminus-Ramnagar Express got detached twice from the train on a rail section here in a span of a couple of hours on Thursday morning, delaying local and long distance trains on the western line, officials said. No passenger was injured in the incident, they said.

However, this delayed further journey of the affected train and local train services, causing inconvenience to scores of commuters on the Western Railway's suburban network. The train left from the Bandra Terminus at 5.10 am for its destination Ramnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

However, around 5.30 am, the train's rear LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coach got uncoupled from its immediate coach between Mumbai's Andheri and Jogeshwari stations on the down (Borivali-bound) fast line, a railway official said. It was supposed to reach Borivali station at 5.33 am, but due to the incident, it arrived there at 7.03 am, he said.

"It was an empty coach on the rear end of the train and it was supposed to open from a station ahead. It got uncoupled near the Jogeshwari station," Western Railway's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said. Later, the coach was re-coupled with the train and it departed for its onward journey at 6.40 am, he said.

However, the same coach again got detached from the train between Naigaon and Vasai Road stations of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region around 7.17 am, Thakur said. As the coach could not be re-coupled, the train was allowed to proceed on its journey without that coach, after being held up there for about 21 minutes, rail sources said.

The coach was later brought to the Vasai Road yard with another engine, they said. Thakur said no passenger was injured in the incident.

However, local trains on the western line got delayed by 10 to 15 minutes and the movement of several outstation trains was also affected, another official said. "Due to technical issue at Jogeshwari station, all UP and DOWN suburban train services between Churchgate to Virar stations are running late by 10-15 minutes," the Western Railway's Divisional Railway Manager said on their official Twitter handle in the morning.

Later, a rail activist said the suburban trains on the western line were running late even in the afternoon.