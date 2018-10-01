English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Coaching Centre Owner Held for Raping 8-year-old Student in Bihar
The teacher runs a private coaching institute in the village and he raped the girl, his student, on Saturday evening, the DSP said.
Image for Representation. (News18 Creative)
Motihari: A teacher was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Bihar's
East Champaran district, police said.
The teacher was arrested from Naya Tola Husaini village under the jurisdiction of Dumariya Ghat police station, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Chakia sub-division, Shailendra Kumar, said.
The teacher runs a private coaching institute in the village and he raped the girl, his student, on Saturday evening, the DSP said.
He was arrested after the girl's father lodged an FIR with the Dumariya Ghat police station, he said.
The girl was admitted to Sadar hospital and a medical examination of the victim has confirmed rape, the DSP said.
The accused has confessed to his crime, the police officer said.
