Coal Block Scam: SC Gives Centre Till Feb 10 to Suggest Names For Special Public Prosecutor

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday gave an extension of February 10 to the Centre for recommending names of lawyers for the appointment of a special public prosecutor, who will conduct ED trials for money laundering cases regarding the coal block scam.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justice Deepak Gupta was considering the plea of senior advocate R S Cheema, who wanted to be relieved as the present prosecutor for the cases mentioned above. The apex court had appointed Cheema in 2014.

The bench did not seem to be in agreement with the suggestion of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that former Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh be appointed for the purpose.

"We need a trial court lawyer who has been conducting trials," the bench said adding that "the other lawyer" suggested by Cheema seemed to be more appropriate. Lawyer Satish Tamta has been suggested for the job by Cheema, sources said.

The bench will not assemble again till February 10, it stated.

Cheema had said that he would like to continue as CBI's special prosecutor in the coal scam cases, but would not want to be the SPP in money laundering matters as there was shortage of law officers assisting him in such cases.

The top court had on December 9 asked the Solicitor General and Cheema to give names of advocates who can be appointed the SPP for ED matters.

