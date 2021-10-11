Coal Crisis: Amit Shah Holds High-level Meeting With Ministers as Several States Warn of Power Outage

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a high-level meeting with Union Power Minister RK Singh, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi along with officials of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) office in Delhi to discuss about the possible power crisis in the wake of reports of coal shortage in the country.

This comes after several states have warned of a power outage in the wake of a severe coal shortage, but the coal ministry has asserted that sufficient dry fuel is available in the country to meet the demand of electricity generating plants and has dismissed as “entirely misplaced" any fear of disruption in power supply.

Joshi tweeted on Sunday, “Reviewed coal production & supply situation in the country. Assuring everyone that there is absolutely no threat of disruption in power supply. There is sufficient coal stock of 43 million tonnes with @CoalIndiaHQ equivalent to 24 days coal demand."

“Coal despatch have exceeded the consumption, thereby indicating shift to gradual building up of coal stock," Power Minister Singh said in a statement, adding the coal stock at the power plant is sufficient for more than four days’ requirement and as the coal supply is being ramped up by Coal India Ltd (CIL), the coal stock at power plant would gradually improve.

