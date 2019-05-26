English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Coal Dump Catches Fire Near Bhurkunda Railway Station in Jharkhand, Rail Traffic Normal
Earthmovers have been pressed into service to prevent the spread of the fire in the entire coal dump, which is barely 30 metres away from the railway tracks on the Barkakanna-Daltonganj route of East Central Railway.
Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
Ramgarh (Jharkhand): A coal dump caught fire near Bhurkunda railway siding in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district Sunday and the Railway authorities are engaged in putting it our, officials said here.
Officials said that coal catches fire due to spontaneous heat in the scorching summer.
Barkakana Divisional Traffic Manager, Anjay Tiwari said the railway station and the rail tracks are safe and rail traffic on the route is normal.
The railway authorities as well as civil administration are closely monitoring the fire fighting work, he said.
The Railway authorities said that fire fighting initiative has been taken up to stop spread of fire to the rail tracks.
Earthmovers have been pressed into service to prevent the spread of the fire in the entire coal dump, which is barely 30 metres away from the railway tracks on the
Barkakanna-Daltonganj route of East Central Railway, they said.
Ramgarh sub-divisional officer (SDO) Anant Kumar said that Railway authority has been asked to keep a close watch on the fire near the rail tracks as part of the safety measure.
The General Manager of Barka-Sayal area of the CCL, Ajay Kumar Singh said that there is a railway siding about 30 metres away from the railway station and the tracks where coal is received and dispatched to various factories in the country.
