Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Coal India Engages Retired Doctors to Combat Coronavirus in Its Hospitals

Coal India arm Central Coalfields Ltd has engaged seven retired doctors while Northern Coalfields Ltd and Western Coalfields Ltd have engaged two physicians each, an official said.

PTI

Updated:April 13, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coal India Engages Retired Doctors to Combat Coronavirus in Its Hospitals
Image for representation.

New Delhi: State-run Coal India has engaged its retired doctors to meet the shortage of medical staff at its hospitals to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

Coal India arm Central Coalfields Ltd has engaged seven retired doctors while Northern Coalfields Ltd and Western Coalfields Ltd have engaged two physicians each, an official said.

Eastern Coalfields Ltd and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd have hired one retired doctor each, the official added.

Coal India had recently issued guidelines to engage retired doctors and paramedical staff on temporary contract basis in its fight against the pandemic, which has spread to almost every state in the country.

"Keeping in view of the shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in the hospitals/ dispensaries of CIL/subsidiaries and need to prepare well to prevent/address the outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19), the PSU had recently issues guidelines for engagement of retired doctors and paramedical staff of CIL/ Subsidiaries on temporary contract basis," the official said.

These guidelines will be effective for three months only, the official said.

Presently, 839 doctors are working in Coal India which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. Coal India subsidiaries have set up 1,509 isolation beds in eight states.

The eight coal bearing states are Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Assam.

Besides, Coal India arm MCL will also fund a COVID-19 hospital, having 500 beds and 25 intensive care units, in the capital city of Odisha. The hospital was recently inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

CIL subsidiaries have also distributed more than 3.3 lakh face masks to the people in and around coal mines.

The PSU has developed a sanitising chamber for disinfecting its mine workers. The maharatna firm had earlier pledged Rs 220 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) Fund.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,048

    +639*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,352

    +905*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    979

    +215*  

  • Total DEATHS

    324

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,317,753

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,867,129

    +14,904

  • Cured/Discharged

    433,754

     

  • Total DEATHS

    115,278

    +1,084
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres