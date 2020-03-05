Coal India Limited Management Trainee 2020 Exam Answer Key Released at coalindia.in
Candidates who appeared for the CIL Management Trainee 2020 exam can check and download the answer key in the official website of the CIL at coalindia.in.
Image for representation.
Coal India Limited (CIL) has released the Response Query Management Sheet for the Computer-Based Online Test (CBT) conducted for management trainees on February 27 at various centres across India.
The CIL Management Trainee Answer Key 2020 will be available on the website till March 10, 9 am.
The CIL in a notice has mentioned that comments/objections if any can be raised online. It added that the authority will not entertain objections received through any other mode.
Steps to download CIL Management Trainee Key 2020
Candidates who had appeared for the CIL Computer Based Online Test (CBT) for Management Trainee Recruitment can follow the steps mentioned below to see and download the answer key:
Step 1: Visit coalindia.in the official website of Coal India Limited
Step 2: Under the latest section, tap on the link that reads CIL Management Trainee Response Sheet or directly visit
Step 3: Enter your details to login
Step 4: You can now see the answer key and download it for reference
Step 5: Mark your objection(s), if any and upload the same on the website with substantial proof.
