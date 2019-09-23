Coal India Ltd Output Likely to Take Hit due to Strike on Tuesday
Five federations representing over half-a-million workers of Coal India Ltd and Singareni Collieries, called for the strike on September 24, seeking withdrawal of the central government's decision regarding the FDI in coal mining.
A worker sprays water over piles of coal as a bulldozer shifts coal at Mundra Port Coal Terminal in Gujarat. (Image: Reuters)
Kolkata: Production of Coal India Ltd (CIL) is likely to take a hit on Tuesday as workmen unions have decided to go on one-day strike to protest against the centre's decision to allow 100 percent foreign direct investment in coal mining.
Five federations representing over half-a-million workers of Coal India Ltd and Singareni Collieries, called for the strike on September 24, seeking withdrawal of the central government's decision regarding the foreign direct investment in coal mining.
"All five federations except BMS are going to observe the strike on Tuesday," All India Coal Workers' Federation General Secretary DD Ramanandan told PTI.
Coal India produces around 2 million tonne of coal a day and the state-run miner accounts for over 80 per cent of the country's coal production.
RSS-affiliated labour union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), which is not a signatory with other federations to the one-day strike notice, has started observing a five-day strike from Monday till September 27 on the same issue.
Coal India official said there is "no adverse impact on production on Monday despite the strike called by BMS".
However, BMS leader BK Rai said the response to the strike was "good".
Last week, the trade unions had declined to attend a meeting with Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi to discuss their demands of withdrawing 100 per cent foreign direct investment in coal mining.
Unions that served one-day strike notice are Indian National Mineworkers' Federation (INTUC), Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation (HMS), Indian Mineworkers' Federation (AITUC), All India Coal Workers' Federation (CITU) and All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU).
