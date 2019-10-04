Coal India Offers Four High End Pumps to Drain Out Floodwater from Patna
Two pumps with a pumping capacity of 1,000 gallons per minute and two others with a pumping capacity of 5,000 gallons per minute have been sent to the Bihar capital for the de-watering work.
Volunteers distribute relief among the flood-affected people in the Rajendra Nagar area of Patna. (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: Coal India Ltd (CIL) has rushed four heavy duty pumps to drain out water from low-lying inundated residential areas of Patna, a company official said on Friday.
Two pumps with a pumping capacity of 1,000 gallons per minute and two others with a pumping capacity of 5,000 gallons per minute have been sent to the Bihar capital for the de-watering work, he said.
Torrential rain between September 27 and 30 has created a flood-like situation in 15 districts of Bihar, including the state capital.
At least 73 people were killed in rain-related incidents during the period, authorities had said in Patna on Thursday.
"We have rushed four powerful pumps, which have started draining out water from the low-lying inundated residential areas of Rajendra Nagar, TV Tower and Pataliputra colony of Patna," the CIL spokesperson said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- War Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Film Mints Rs 77.7 Cr in 2 Days
- I'll Definitely Fulfill My Dream of Buying a Sea-facing House in Bandstand, Says Kartik Aaryan
- Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh Spotted Driving Lamborghini Urus SUV Worth Rs 3 Crore: See Pics
- Microsoft is Now an Android Phone Maker, And Thus it Has a Future in Smartphones
- 'Hands Up!': Bird Put Behind Bars for 'Participating' in Shoplifting in Netherlands