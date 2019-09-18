Coal India to Hire for 9,000 Jobs in Massive Recruitment Drive: Report

In one of the biggest recruitment drives by the state-run miner in a decade, Coal India Ltd and its subsidiaries are planning to hire 9,000 people to fill up vacancies. Of the 9,000 jobs, 4,000 reportedly belong to the executive cadre.

“Coal India is recruiting so many executives in a single year in almost a decade in an effort to fill up all the vacancies that have been pending for several years. Last year, we recruited only about 1,200 people,” the Economic Times quoted senior Coal India executive.

Reportedly, Coal India has seen about 12,300 employees retiring annually over the last three years, which has led to a number of positions falling vacant. The company, therefore, will need to conduct large-scale hiring over the next few years to maintain an adequate workforce.

Of the 9,000 jobs on offer, 4,000 will be hired directly by Coal India and other 5,000 by Coal India’s seven coal-producing subsidiaries, as per the report.

“Of the 4,000 executives Coal India plans to recruit, 900 would be through advertisements and interview-based in the junior category, another 400 would be recruited from campuses and some 100 would be miscellaneous like medical officers, etc. We have already recruited 400 executives and most of whom are doctors. Another 75 have been recruited and would be joining soon. The company will recruit around 2,200 additional executives through competitive examinations,” the executive quoted above said.

The report added that of the 5,000 workers and technical hands to be hired by Coal India’s subsidiaries, around 2,300 will be recruited as part of the company’s policy to offer jobs to the families of people whose land was taken up for setting up projects. Another 2,350 will be hired as part of the company’s policy to offer a job to a family member of a staff who died before retirement and around 400 would be hired in non-technical posts.

Coal India along with its subsidiaries — Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, Central Coalfields Ltd, Central Mine, Planning and Design Institute Ltd, Eastern Coalfields Ltd, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, Northern Coalfields Ltd, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd and Western Coalfields Ltd — is reportedly India’s biggest public-sector employer after the Indian Railways with a staff strength of around 2,80,000.

