Coal India Warns Job Seekers Against Fake Recruitment Notice for 88,585 Vacancies at SCCLCIL

New Delhi: Coal India cautioned job-seekers against a fraudulent recruitment notice for 88,585 vacancies at South Central Coalfields Limited (SCCLCIL). On Saturday, an employment notification by SCCLCIL, that claimed to be a Coal India subsidiary under the Coal Ministry, had said it aims to fill up 88,585 posts in the company.

On Sunday, Coal India revealed that it does not have any subsidiary named 'South Central Coalfields Ltd (SCCL)' and the recruitment notice issued for job opportunities in Coal India by SCCL is "fake, fraudulent and fabricated."

"A few instances have come to notice that in the recent past, some unscrupulous recruitment agencies/individuals have tried to mislead the job seekers by fictitiously claiming to be associated with recruitment in Coal India Limited (CIL) or posing as authorized recruitment agency of CIL and are not only fraudulently offering false employment opportunities in CIL but also asking for refundable or non-refundable security deposits," Coal India said.

Such agencies/ individuals try to lure the potential job seekers with job offers and issue fake appointment letters using fabricated letterheads & other details of CIL, after receiving amounts in the name of security deposit or processing fees etc., it added.

Click to read the Coal India public notice

Coal India further apprised its potential job seekers to not "fall prey into the hands of such fraudster individuals/agencies."

"They are also advised to report any such instances coming to their notice to the local police authorities for needful action," it said.

Earlier, News18 had erroneously reported that South Central Coalfields Limited (SCCLCIL) was recruiting for 88,585 vacancies.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.