Abhishek Banerjee, Wife Rujira Move SC Challenging ED’s Summons in Coal Scam Case

Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira moved the Supreme Court on Monday, challenging the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) jurisdiction in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam.

The couple arrived in Delhi on Sunday for the interrogation. After the Bengal Assembly elections in September last year, Banerjee was quizzed by the ED for more than eight hours. The couple had sought direction from the Delhi High Court to the ED that they should not be summoned for appearance in Delhi since they are residents of West Bengal.

The high court on March 11 dismissed the couple’s plea challenging the summons that asked them to appear before the ED.

Before leaving Kolkata, Banerjee on Sunday said, “We will not cow down before the BJP who are doing this for vendetta because people in Bengal have rejected them. I had challenged the ED’s jurisdiction in August last year before the Delhi HC… The court heard the petition for four months and then kept its judgment reserved for another three months. Then a day after the BJP won the state elections, the court suddenly dismissed my petition… That cannot be a coincidence. I have my option open to move the SC and I have faith in the judiciary.”

Banerjee will be interrogated today in the alleged coal scam case while his wife will be questioned tomorrow.

