Coal Smuggling Case: CBI Reaches Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak's House In Asansol

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached West Bengal Law minister Moloy Ghatak’s residence in Asansol on Wednesday to conduct raids in connection with the alleged coal smuggling case.

Ahead of the CBI team’s arrival, security arrangements were heightened outside Ghatak’s residence to avoid any law-and-order situation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the alleged money laundering aspect of the case, while the CBI is also investigating the criminal angle of it.

The ongoing probe is linked to an FIR filed by the CBI in 2020 in the multi-crore rupees coal pilferage scam.

In July, CBI filed its first charge sheet in the Bengal coal smuggling case against 41 people, including Anup Majhi, alias Lala, the alleged kingpin of the operation, along with former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Vinay Mishra among others.

ED had in July summoned Ghatak to appear at its New Delhi office in the same case.

