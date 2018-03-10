GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Coast Guard Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing at Murud in Maharashtra, All Members Safe

Preliminary reports say that the crew experienced technical difficulties 25 minutes after taking off for a routine surveillance sortie with four people on board.

Chaitanya Mangure | CNN-News18

Updated:March 10, 2018, 4:59 PM IST
Coast Guard Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing at Murud in Maharashtra, All Members Safe
The crew managed to land the helicopter avoiding populated places and the sea. (Photo: CNN-News18)
Mumbai: An Indian Coast Guard Helicopter CG 803, that took off from Mumbai for a routine surveillance sortie with four crew members on board, made an emergency landing near Nandgaon Beach, Murud in Maharastra on Saturday, said a statement from Indian Coast Guard, West.

Preliminary reports say that the crew experienced technical difficulties 25 minutes after taking off.

The crew managed to land the helicopter avoiding populated places and the sea. The crew though sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The crew has been evacuated by Navy and Airforce.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
