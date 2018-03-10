English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Coast Guard Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing at Murud in Maharashtra, All Members Safe
Preliminary reports say that the crew experienced technical difficulties 25 minutes after taking off for a routine surveillance sortie with four people on board.
The crew managed to land the helicopter avoiding populated places and the sea. (Photo: CNN-News18)
Mumbai: An Indian Coast Guard Helicopter CG 803, that took off from Mumbai for a routine surveillance sortie with four crew members on board, made an emergency landing near Nandgaon Beach, Murud in Maharastra on Saturday, said a statement from Indian Coast Guard, West.
Preliminary reports say that the crew experienced technical difficulties 25 minutes after taking off.
The crew managed to land the helicopter avoiding populated places and the sea. The crew though sustained minor injuries in the accident.
The crew has been evacuated by Navy and Airforce.
Also Watch
Preliminary reports say that the crew experienced technical difficulties 25 minutes after taking off.
The crew managed to land the helicopter avoiding populated places and the sea. The crew though sustained minor injuries in the accident.
The crew has been evacuated by Navy and Airforce.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bajaj Dominar 400 Modified as Police Bike Unveiled – See Pics
- Women-Only Private Members Club In London Turns Tables On Old Boys Establishments
- 3 Storeys Movie Review: It's a Half-baked Experiment With a Few Shining Moments
- Janhvi Kapoor And Family Trolled For Posting Birthday Photos Post Sridevi's Untimely Death
- Elon Musk Says Trump's Import Tariffs Like an Olympic Race Wearing Lead Shoes