1-min read

CoBRA Commando Killed, Another Injured in Naxal Encounter in Chhattisgarh

The encounter between the CRPF's elite anti-Naxal combat unit and the Maoists took place around 4pm in a forest near Palodi village under Kistaram police station limits, IGP (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

PTI

Updated:February 18, 2020, 9:35 PM IST
Image for representation only
Representative image.

Raipur: A CRPF commando was killed while another injured in a gunbattle with Maoists in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, officials said.

The encounter between the CRPF's elite anti-Naxal combat unit and the Maoists took place around 4pm in a forest near Palodi village under Kistaram police station limits, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

CoBRA commando constable Kanai Majee succumbed to the bullet injuries while he was being evacuated by a helicopter to state capital Raipur, a senior official said.

The other jawan has been evacuated, he said. Both the commandos were from 208th battalion of the CoBRA.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) is a special jungle warfare unit of the CRPF deployed for anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh.

