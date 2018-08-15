English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cochin Airport Suspends Flights Till Saturday After Heavy Rains Batter Kerala
The decision to suspend the operations was taken after shutters of the Idamalayar and Cheruthoni dams, part of Idukki reservoir, were opened last evening to release excess water.
Cochin International Airport
Kochi: The Cochin International Airport has suspended operations till 2 pm on Saturday after increase in water level in the airport due to continuous rains and the opening of dam shutters in Periyar river.
“Kochi airport operations temporarily suspended till 18th Saturday 2 PM since the inflow of water is still on a raising trend. We are working hard to drain out the storm water,” said a statement by airport authorities.
The decision to suspend the operations was taken after shutters of the Idamalayar and Cheruthoni dams, part of Idukki reservoir, were opened on Tuesday evening to release excess water.
The airport is situated near the Periyar river bank.
The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), which decided to suspend the arrival operations at 4 am to 7 am on Wednesday as a precautionary measure, took the decision to shut the airport till Saturday afternoon after reviewing the situation.
The arrival operations at the airport were suspended for two hours on August 9 in view of possible inundation in the airport area.
The shutters of Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala, which is operated by Tamil Nadu opened at 2:30am. So far, 33 dams opened across Kerala.
People dwelling on the banks of Periyar in Ernakulam, Thrissur , Idukki had been asked to move to for safer areas.
Idukki district collector had even issued an alert on Tuesday night following which, people were evacuated from the banks of Periyar.
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have claimed 40 lives in Kerala.
