Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2018: 42 Project Officer Posts, Apply before 30th April 2018
CSL aims to fill 42 vacancies for the post of Senior Project Officers & Project Officers on contract basis.
Screen grab of the official website of Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on the official website of Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi - cochinshipyard.com. CSL aims to fill 42 vacancies for the post of Senior Project Officers & Project Officers on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the same on or before 30th April 2018.
How to apply for CSL Recruitment 2018 for Senior Project Officers & Project Officers?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.cochinshipyard.com/
Step 2 – Click on the 'Careers page'
Step 3 – Click on Registration tab and fill details to register yourself
Step 4 – Login to your profile and fill the application form
Step 5 – Download the Application form with Registration number
Step 6 - Send the duly signed application form along with self attested copies of required documents to below mentioned address:
The Chief General Manager (HR), Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Perumanoor P.O, Kochi-682015”.
Application Fee:
General Category Candidates - Rs.200
SC/ST PWD Category Candidates - NIL
Important Dates:
Last Date to submit Online Applications - 30th April 2018
Last Date of receipt of Online Application print out - 4th May 2018
CSL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Senior Project Officers:
Mechanical - 12
Electrical - 4
Electronics - 2
Civil - 2
Project Officers:
Mechanical - 10
Electrical - 6
Electronics - 3
Civil - 2
Instrumentation - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Senior Project Officers - The applicant must possess Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical/Electronics/ Civil Engineering with 60% of marks from a recognized University.
Project Officers - The applicant must possess Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Civil/Instrumentation Engineering with 60% of marks from a recognized University.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
http://www.cochinshipyard.com/career/PO%20SPO%20Vacancy%20notification-03.04.02018.pdf
Age Limit:
Senior Project Officers - 35 years as on 30th April 2018
Project Officers - 30 years as on 30th April 2018
Pay Scale:
Senior Project Officers - The applicant will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 38,000 for 1st year, Rs.39,000 for 2nd Year and Rs.40,000 for 3rd year.
Project Officers - The applicant will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 30,000 for 1st year and Rs.31,000 for 2nd Year.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Personal Interview.
