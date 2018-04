Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2018: 42 Project Officer Posts, Apply before 30th April 2018

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on the official website of Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi - cochinshipyard.com. CSL aims to fill 42 vacancies for the post of Senior Project Officers & Project Officers on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the same on or before 30th April 2018.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.cochinshipyard.com/ Step 2 – Click on the 'Careers page'Step 3 – Click on Registration tab and fill details to register yourselfStep 4 – Login to your profile and fill the application formStep 5 – Download the Application form with Registration numberStep 6 - Send the duly signed application form along with self attested copies of required documents to below mentioned address:The Chief General Manager (HR), Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Perumanoor P.O, Kochi-682015”.General Category Candidates - Rs.200SC/ST PWD Category Candidates - NILLast Date to submit Online Applications - 30th April 2018Last Date of receipt of Online Application print out - 4th May 2018CSL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Mechanical - 12Electrical - 4Electronics - 2Civil - 2Mechanical - 10Electrical - 6Electronics - 3Civil - 2Instrumentation - 1Senior Project Officers - The applicant must possess Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical/Electronics/ Civil Engineering with 60% of marks from a recognized University.Project Officers - The applicant must possess Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Civil/Instrumentation Engineering with 60% of marks from a recognized University.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:Senior Project Officers - 35 years as on 30th April 2018Project Officers - 30 years as on 30th April 2018Senior Project Officers - The applicant will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 38,000 for 1st year, Rs.39,000 for 2nd Year and Rs.40,000 for 3rd year.Project Officers - The applicant will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 30,000 for 1st year and Rs.31,000 for 2nd Year.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Personal Interview.