Two-finger Test, Intimidation, Misogyny: Coimbatore Rape Survivor's Complaint Details Air Force 'Apathy'

The victim of an alleged sexual assault at the Indian Air Force training academy has claimed that she was subject to the “two-finger test”, which is a preliminary, unscientific examination of rape victims to ascertain sexual abuse, by medical officers at the academy and that the attitude of some of the officers who were made aware of the assault was to force the victim into withdrawing the complaint.

The complaint of the alleged rape victim, reproduced in the FIR registered by the Coimbatore police, has the victim’s version of the sequence of events after she was allegedly raped at her quarters by a 29-year-old flight lieutenant on September 9.

According to the FIR, reviewed by CNN-News18, the victim had been at the receiving end of gaslighting by a few officers to whose notice the incident had been brought to. “ I was feeling sick, my trauma intensified by the authorities’ attitude and knowing the fact that my rapist was going to walk free. I had a panic attack around 02 30 hrs and had to be taken to the AFH. I was administered pills as I could not sleep and was having great trouble breathing. I was given a day’s rest…”

The victim has alleged in the FIR that senior officers including those in charge of administering medical treatment to her had pressurized her to withdraw her complaint, and had made changes to the letters that she had submitted, detailing her trauma.

The victim has also alleged that the institute’s authorities have attempted to “tamper with the evidence” she had provided against the perpetrator and that their callous attitude forced her to lodge the complaint with the civil police.

“On the morning of September 17, I finally gained the strength to file a complaint again. Losing all hopes on the authorities by September 19 night, I decided to file an online FIR,” she said.

The complainant then went to the Commissioner’s office on September 20. “I now stand firm on my decision to fight against the atrocities of the authorities and the freedom of my rapist.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force had recently moved a court in Coimbatore to allow a court-martial against the flight lieutenant in view of the fact that he was a serving officer.

Incidentally, the flight lieutenant had filed for an anticipatory bail before his arrest by the Coimbatore police.

