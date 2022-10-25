Coimbatore Car Blast: Five Arrested, 25 More Under the Radar; LeT Operative Questioned in Jail, Say Sources

The Tamil Nadu Police have arrested five people in the Coimbatore car blast case in which one person was killed, officials said, adding that 25 people are under the radar and will be questioned.

The arrested have reportedly been identified as Mohammed Talka, Mohammed Azharuddin, Mohamed Navas Ismail, Mohammed Riyas and Firoze Ismail.

The police had on Sunday recovered “low-intensive explosive material” from the house of the man killed in the explosion and said material like potassium nitrate that were seized were meant for “future” use.

The deceased identified as Jemisha Mubeen, 25, had been earlier enquired by the NIA but there has been no case against him nor has there been any “adverse notice”, officials said. Sources said the five people arrested allegedly helped Mubeen plan and execute the blast.

Mubeen was charred to death when a gas cylinder in a car in which he was travelling exploded in a communally sensitive area in the city on October 23.

Sources told News18 that intelligence teams met Azharuddin in jail and questioned him about the alleged planning of the blast. An LeT operative named Surfar Nawaz is also being questioned in jail, sources added.

Top intelligence sources had told News18 on Monday that the blast “is a definite act of terror”.

Mubin on his display picture of his mobile phone had written that “if the news about my death reaches you, forgive my mistakes, hide my shortcomings, participate in Janaasa and pray for me”, which is an indication of a suicide mission, said the sources.

Tamil Nadu Police officers have said that the probe is likely to be taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

