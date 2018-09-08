GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Coimbatore Student Climbs Atop Train to 'Check' Live Wire, Electrocuted

Seeing a goods train carrying petroleum products at the station, the victim reportedly expressed his desire to check the overhead electric wire, the police said.

PTI

Updated:September 8, 2018, 6:25 PM IST
Coimbatore Student Climbs Atop Train to 'Check' Live Wire, Electrocuted
Representative image/Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ CHANDAN KHANNA
Coimbatore: A college student died of electrocution on Saturday after he climbed atop a train here and touched the electric wire above it, police said.

Srihari (18) from Nilgiris district and studying BCA in a private college had gone near the Peelamedu Railway Station to have tea with five of his friends from the hostel at around 4 AM, the police said.

Seeing a goods train carrying petroleum products at the station, Srihari reportedly expressed his desire to
check the overhead electric wire, they said.

Despite being warned by his friends, he scaled the top of the train, touched the wire and died at the spot.

On being informed by the friends, Railway police recovered the body and sent it for a postmortem.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
