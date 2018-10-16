Coimbatore College Suspends Student For Celebrating Bhagat Singh's Birth Anniversary on Campus

The Government Arts College in Coimbatore district has reportedly suspended a first year postgraduate student for celebrating freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s birthday on the campus.Malathi, who celebrated Bhagat Singh’s birthday on September 28, was handed the suspension order on October 1.“Even after denying permission, Malathi organised meeting with other department students, thus disrupting peace in college campus," read the suspension order.Malathi has condemned the suspension and said it's against campus democracy.“I’m doing my masters in history at the Government Arts College. Our department students and students from other departments decided to celebrate Bhagat Singh's birthday in campus. We asked our Principal to give us permission for this but she refused. I asked my Head of the department for permission but that time he was on leave. I asked my tutor and he too refused to give us permission. So other students and I organised a programme and celebrated Bhagat Singh's birthday on the college campus and spoke about the work done by Bhagat Singh in the freedom movement. For this reason, I was suspended."The administration gave me the suspension letter one week after the incident. They didn’t say anything about this. It is against democracy. My suspension letter was sent to police station. I don’t know why they sent the copy to the police department. The problem is between the administration and the student. They should have called me and discussed this but they gave my suspension letter directly to the police. For what reason, I don’t know,” said Malathi.Meanwhile, the college said it will hold an inquiry into the incident and based on that will take a decision on Malathi's suspension order.