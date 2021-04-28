Coimbatore Couple Mortgages Jewellery to Donate 100 Fans to ESI Hospital Treating Covid Patients

A couple in Coimbatore has mortgaged their jewellery to donate 100 fans to the local ESI hospital where a number of coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment.

The 600-bed Singanallur ESI Hospital received the 100 fans for its COVID-19 wards from the Ramnagar-based couple who insisted on the donation after visiting the facility for receiving their vaccine doses against the virus on April 27. The couple has urged the hospital authorities to reveal their identity to public.

While the hospital is a fully air-conditioned one, the ACs cannot be used in the COVID-19 wards and the patients were having a harrowing time in the heat without adequate fans. The hospital management had earlier fixed 300 fans, but it proved inadequate.

The Dean of ESI Medical College, Dr Raveendran, tried to persuade them to donate lesser number of fans as a goodwill gesture and not mortgage their jewelleries, but the couple was adamant. The dean then took up the issue with local District Collector Nagarajan who spoke to the couple over the phone. Later, the couple was given permission to fulfil their wish and donate the fans to the hospital at a cost of Rs 2.20 lakh.

