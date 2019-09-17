Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Coimbatore Double Murder Case: SC Stays Execution of Death Row Convict Till Oct 16

A three-judge bench headed by Justice R F Nariman stayed the execution of Manoharan while hearing the plea seeking review of the apex court's August 1 verdict.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
Coimbatore Double Murder Case: SC Stays Execution of Death Row Convict Till Oct 16
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed till October 16 the execution of a death row convict who was scheduled to be hanged on September 20 after his capital punishment was confirmed by the apex court last month in a rape and double murder case in Coimbatore nine years ago.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice R F Nariman stayed the execution of Manoharan while hearing the plea seeking review of the apex court's August 1 verdict.

His counsel argued that she wants to inspect the records of the case which are lying in the concerned trial court before arguing the matter.

The bench, also comprising justices Sanjeev Khanna and Surya Kant, made it clear that it was granting last opportunity to the lawyer to argue the matter on October 16 since it is a matter relating to death penalty.

The counsel appearing for the convict told the apex court that seven lawyers were changed in the matter due to which the convict was not duly represented from trial court to the top court.

The top court had last month in a majority verdict of 2:1 had confirmed the capital punishment of Manoharan for raping a minor child and murdering her as also her younger brother.

