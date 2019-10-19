Coimbatore Officials Ask Residents to Avoid Stagnation of Water in Neighbourhoods

The rising cases of dengue are a major cause of concern for a number of health units across the country. One of the worst-hit states in India, Tamil Nadu has been fighting continuously against mosquito-borne diseases with an effort to launch preventive measures every now and then. With this, the officials are also taking up measure to deal with the number of cases coming up every now and then.

Recently, the Coimbatore District officials took monitoring reviews to check the preventive measure in areas of Namakkal and Dharmapuri. The review was conducted by District Monitoring Officer and Food and Consumer Protection Secretary, Dayanand Kataria. The monitoring officer reviewed dengue prevention measures in the district on Wednesday, October 16, reported by The Hindu.

While the officials are introducing preventive measures at regular intervals, a lot of these are not followed up regularly. During the monitoring review, officer Kataria and Namakkal Collector K. Megraj visited the special fever camps that are set up at Boyar Colony near Muthukalipatti and Sellapampatti.

While Kataria interacted with the city residents, Meghraj accompanied him in the awareness campaign. The monitoring official advised people to not let the rainwater get collected near their houses. He talked about the importance of the prevention of stagnated water, which works as an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

He also asked people to cover vessels that contain stored water, using lids. This, in turn, will help in preventing the breeding of mosquitoes that transmit the dengue-causing virus. The officials said that there are a number of facilities to check blood platelet count. These facilities are available at 38 places in the district, including all government hospitals and at a few primary health centres.

Megraj, Namakkal Collector, added that there are special wards, which have been set up at the government hospitals in the district. The patients are kept under observation of 72 hours, even after the fever subsides. They are discharged if the reports are dengue-free. The officials are also reviewing the details of fever patients at private hospitals.

The officer also reviewed the sanitation works in areas under the Namakkal Municipality. In Dharmapuri, principal Secretary to the government, Department of Information Technology, Santhosh Babu reviewed dengue control measures. He inspected the panchayat union elementary school.

