Coimbatore Police Warn User over Fake Tweet Claiming Muslim Restaurant Sells Drug-laced Biryani to Hindu Customers

Chennai: The Coimbatore City Police on Monday took to Twitter to quash rumours of a restaurant, run by a member of a minority community, of selling medicine-laced biryani to Hindu customers.

A Twitter user by the name of RD Singh on Monday said in a tweet: “Biryani is cooked in separate vessels for Muslims and Hindus. The biryani for Hindus is laced with tablets that makes one impotent. A restaurant in Coimbatore called Masha Allah of Rehman Bismillah was caught selling such biryani. Beware! They’re getting at you in every possible way.”

After facing a backlash, Singh deleted his earlier tweet and responded by saying that he had received this information on WhatsApp and posted it.

“There are so many things you can’t verify as they’re not reported but they’re true,” he said.

After Singh’s tweet went viral, the Coimbatore City Police responded, asking him to stop posting fake news.

“Don’t spread fake news. Be a responsible user of social media,” it said. “No one should believe this tweet handle as it is spreading fake news. CCP is working to trace this handle.”

Police sources said since no complaint has been registered against Singh for his controversial post, no FIR has been lodged. The police said since such posts create communal enmity, they decided to warn the user against his “fake” tweets.

However, Singh has still been putting out controversial posts. Earlier on Monday, he claimed that beef and aspirin were being added to biryani, adding the medicine softens the flesh so it can be passed off as mutton.

