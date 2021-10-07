Coimbatore Rape: Cops Challenge Court Order Handing Over Case to IAF; Seek Custody of Accused

The Coimbatore police have filed a revision petition with the Additional Mahila Court in Coimbatore seeking to reverse an earlier order by the court handing over the case of sexual assault of a woman officer to the Indian Air Force for court martial.

According to police sources, the Coimbatore police have filed for regaining the custody of the accused Flight Lieutenant to continue probing the case.

It is unclear as to when the case is expected to be taken up in court.

In September, the Additional Mahila Court in Coimbatore had ordered in favour of the Indian Air Force conducting a court martial, in view of the fact that both the alleged perpetrator, a Flight Lieutenant, and the 28-year-old woman officer were undergoing training at the Coimbatore IAF administrative office.

According to the First Information Report with the Coimbatore police, the rape survivor had approached the local police only after repeated attempts to get the officer punished by the campus authorities ended in vain.

The report also said the alleged victim was subject to the two-finger test to confirm rape, a medically disproved method of detecting sexual assault. THe IAF has since denied that the test was conducted.

