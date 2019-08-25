Coimbatore Remains Under High Security Alert After Intel Warns Infiltration of LeT terrorists into Tamil Nadu
Three people taken into custody here on Saturday on suspicion of being in touch with a man detained in Kerala for alleged links with terrorists were released after questioning, police said.
Commando force and police personnel check at a railway station in Coimbatore, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Security has been tightened across Tamil Nadu following intelligence inputs that members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba had infiltrated into the state. (PTI Photo)
Coimbatore: High-security alert continued in the district for the third day on Sunday, with places of worship especially churches being brought under heightened vigil in the wake of intelligence inputs on the infiltration of LeT terrorists into Tamil Nadu.
The trio was let off on the condition that it should appear before the police whenever required, they said.
Tight security measures including intensified vehicle and baggage checks continued across the city, where a high alert has been sounded since Friday following information that terrorists have entered the state and were heading here.
The entire state is on alert with sensitive installations in places of the large congregation coming under police vigil.
Since the terrorists entered the country by sea from Sri Lanka, police suspected they may carry out attacks on places of worship, particularly churches, where a large number of faithful gather on Sunday, as was done in the island nation during the Easter holiday.
Security and anti-sabotage checks were carried out in major churches on Saturday night by commando force personnel, with the assistance of sniffer dogs, police said.
Three-Tier security was in place at the international airport and over 2,000 police personnel were deployed in malls and places with large public concentrations in the city, they said.
