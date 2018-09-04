Coimbatore Travel Agent, Parents End Life After Loss in Business

Three of a family allegedly committed suicide in their house on Monday by slitting their wrists and necks apparently owing to loss in business, police said.The body of Vairamuthu, running a travel agency, was found hanging while those of his parents Balasubramaniam (55) and Lakshmi (50) were found lying in a pool of blood, the police said.The suicide came to light on Monday afternoon when Vairamuthu's aunt in Tirupur received by courier a letter sent by him saying he and his parents had decided to end their lives following loss in the business, they said.The relative, after reading the letter, informed the police, who went to the scene and found the family members dead.